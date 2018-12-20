Pistons' Blake Griffin: Scores 34 points in Wednesday's win

Griffin registered 34 points (13-22 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-6 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, and one block in 42 minutes during Wednesday's 129-123 overtime win against the Timberwolves.

Griffin produced 30-plus points for the 10th time this season despite dealing with an illness. This was also the fourth time this season that Griffin has made at least five threes. While he lacks the elite athleticism that made him a household name as a youngster, the 29-year-old veteran has continued to evolve offensively.