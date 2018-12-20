Pistons' Blake Griffin: Scores 34 points in Wednesday's win
Griffin registered 34 points (13-22 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-6 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, and one block in 42 minutes during Wednesday's 129-123 overtime win against the Timberwolves.
Griffin produced 30-plus points for the 10th time this season despite dealing with an illness. This was also the fourth time this season that Griffin has made at least five threes. While he lacks the elite athleticism that made him a household name as a youngster, the 29-year-old veteran has continued to evolve offensively.
More News
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...