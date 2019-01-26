Pistons' Blake Griffin: Scores 35 points in Friday's loss
Griffin registered 35 points (12-24 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 8-11 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 40 minutes during Friday's 106-101 loss to the Mavericks.
Griffin finished with more turnovers (six) than dimes but provided another sterling scoring performance. The 29-year-old forward has poured in at least 30 points in five of the last six games (and eight of the last 11) while enjoying his best scoring month of the season. Despite the return of Andre Drummond (concussion) following a three-game absence, it's Griffin that makes the offense go, and he remains an elite option across all formats despite his turnovers and limited contributions in the steals and blocks categories.
