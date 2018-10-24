Pistons' Blake Griffin: Scores career-high 50 points in Tuesday's win
Griffin registered 50 points (20-35 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 5-11 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists, and one block in 44 minutes during Tuesday's 133-132 overtime win against the 76ers.
Griffin torched the 76ers for a career-high 50 points, including the game-winning three-point play with seconds to spare. Moreover, Griffin was efficient from every spot except the free-throw line, and he dished out six dimes to just one turnover while the Pistons ran almost their entire offense through his hands.
