Pistons' Blake Griffin: Scores game-high 20 in Sunday's loss
Griffin scored 20 points (10-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt) while adding four rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes during Sunday's 114-98 loss to the Hornets.
He also committed six turnovers and five fouls in a sluggish afternoon performance. The Pistons are now just 5-5 since trading for Griffin, having lost five of their last six, but the former Clipper can't be held too responsible given his 20.0 points, 7.2 boards, 5.4 assists and 1.7 three-pointers through 10 games in February.
More News
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Struggles in Friday's loss•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Double-doubles Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Scores team-high 22 points Monday•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Drops 23 points Sunday•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Scores team-high 25 points Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Scores game-high 21 points Monday•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...