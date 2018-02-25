Griffin scored 20 points (10-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt) while adding four rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes during Sunday's 114-98 loss to the Hornets.

He also committed six turnovers and five fouls in a sluggish afternoon performance. The Pistons are now just 5-5 since trading for Griffin, having lost five of their last six, but the former Clipper can't be held too responsible given his 20.0 points, 7.2 boards, 5.4 assists and 1.7 three-pointers through 10 games in February.