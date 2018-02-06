Griffin tallied 21 points (9-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt), nine rebounds and six assists across 30 minutes in Monday's 111-91 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Griffin has not had any dip in his production since coming to Detroit, posting all-around stat lines each night he takes the court. Monday night was no different, and after struggling to connect on the three since being traded (two for his last nine), he was able to hit three Monday night, which shows signs of him settling into his new role.