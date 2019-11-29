Pistons' Blake Griffin: Scores game-high 26 points in loss

Griffin tallied 26 points (9-21 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 102-101 loss to the Hornets.

Griffin led all scorers Wednesday, finishing with 26 points including four triples. This was his best offensive game of the season, however, the continued lack of assists is a curious development. Griffin is typically a strong source of assists from the power forward position, averaging around six per game. The drop-off could simply be a side-effect of him returning from injury and maybe he turns it around over the next few games. Without the assist numbers, Griffin loses a lot of his overall value and merely becomes a source of points and threes.