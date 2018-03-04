Griffin scored 31 points (10-21 FG, 3-6 3PT, 8-8 FT) to go with four rebounds and six assists in 36 minutes during Saturday's 105-96 loss to Miami.

After three games in which he shot 33.3 percent from the field, including 0-for-8 from three, for a total of 32 points, Griffin exploded for 31 points Saturday. The forward still collected 6.1 rebounds and 7.0 assists in his previous three games. After a slight dip in scoring during this span, Griffin responded with his highest scoring night since being traded to Detroit. Despite the loss, Saturday was a positive sign for Detroit's offense. Averaging 18.8 points in 14 games with the Pistons, Griffin has become the de facto scoring leader in a short span of time. For Detroit to climb back into the playoff race, they need a run of performances like Saturday's to keep their playoff chances alive.