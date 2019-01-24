Pistons' Blake Griffin: Scores game-high 37 points in win
Griffin finished with 37 points (14-28 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, and one steal in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 98-94 victory over the Pelicans.
Griffin was dominant in Wednesday's victory and was one of only three Piston players to score in double-digits. He has now scored at least 29 points in five straight games while averaging 7.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 2.6 three-pointers. He is having his best fantasy season in quite some time and clearly needs to be rostered everywhere.
