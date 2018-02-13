Griffin tallied 22 points (8-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 32 minutes in Monday's 118-103 loss to the Pelicans.

Griffin's assist and rebound totals Monday night were not where they usually are on most nights as he was predominantly focused on scoring Monday. Griffin is shooting an abysmal 21 percent from behind the arc over the past four games, so hopefully he will stop wasting possessions and turning the ball over and get back to his strengths in the paint and mid-range game.