Griffin recorded 25 points (9-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and two steals across 34 minutes during a 115-106 win over the Nets on Wednesday.

The 25 points marked Griffin's best point total with his new team and also marked a team high. He hasn't struggled much in adjusting to the new role, with averages of 21.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game over the last four contests.