Pistons' Blake Griffin: Scores team-high 25 points Wednesday
Griffin recorded 25 points (9-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and two steals across 34 minutes during a 115-106 win over the Nets on Wednesday.
The 25 points marked Griffin's best point total with his new team and also marked a team high. He hasn't struggled much in adjusting to the new role, with averages of 21.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game over the last four contests.
More News
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Scores game-high 21 points Monday•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Struggles with shot in win over Heat•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Double-doubles in team debut•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Will play, start Thursday•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Could debut Thursday•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Won't make debut Tuesday•
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...