Griffin recorded 25 points (9-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and two steals across 34 minutes during a 115-106 win over the Nets on Wednesday.

The 25 points marked Griffin's best point total with his new team and also marked a team high. He hasn't struggled much in adjusting to the new role, with averages of 21.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game over the last four contests.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories