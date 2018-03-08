Pistons' Blake Griffin: Scores team-high 31 points
Griffin scored 31 points (12-21 FG, 3-6 3PT, 4-8 FT) to go with three rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 121-119 overtime loss to Toronto.
For the second time in three games, Griffin scored 31 points, the most he has scored as a Piston. In those three games, the forward has shot an even 50.0 percent from the field as well as 9-of-17 from beyond the arc. However, his free throw shooting has been up and down as of late. Since making 8-of-8 from the line on March 3, he has shot 6-of-14 in his next two games for 42.8 percent. However, Griffin is shooting a career-best 78.1 percent from the free throw line this season. For the Pistons to get back into the playoff race, they need Griffin at his best in all phases of the game. Right now, he is holding up his end of the deal on offense.
