Pistons' Blake Griffin: Scoring slump continues
Griffin had 12 points (3-16 FG, 3-10 3PT, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during Saturday's 136-109 loss at San Antonio.
Griffin has not been able to top the 15-point mark in each of his last seven games, and he is making just 23.3 percent from the field and 11.6 percent from deep over that span. He should bounce back sooner than later, but right now Griffin isn't doing enough to remain a relevant fantasy asset.
More News
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.