Pistons' Blake Griffin: Scoring slump continues

Griffin had 12 points (3-16 FG, 3-10 3PT, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during Saturday's 136-109 loss at San Antonio.

Griffin has not been able to top the 15-point mark in each of his last seven games, and he is making just 23.3 percent from the field and 11.6 percent from deep over that span. He should bounce back sooner than later, but right now Griffin isn't doing enough to remain a relevant fantasy asset.