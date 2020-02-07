Pistons' Blake Griffin: Set for normal summer

Griffin (knee) is expected to be fully recovered by June, allowing him to go through a normal workout routine over the offseason without worrying about injury rehab, Vincent Ellis of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Griffin played just 18 games this season before being shut down for season-ending knee surgery. A rehab-free summer should help him as he heads into next season, but health can never be counted on for a player who has missed at least 15 games in five of the last six seasons, limiting him to just 52.3 games per season over that stretch.