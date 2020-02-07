Pistons' Blake Griffin: Set for normal summer
Griffin (knee) is expected to be fully recovered by June, allowing him to go through a normal workout routine over the offseason without worrying about injury rehab, Vincent Ellis of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Griffin played just 18 games this season before being shut down for season-ending knee surgery. A rehab-free summer should help him as he heads into next season, but health can never be counted on for a player who has missed at least 15 games in five of the last six seasons, limiting him to just 52.3 games per season over that stretch.
More News
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Effectively done for season•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Out indefinitely following surgery•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: To consider season-ending surgery•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Out again Saturday•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Officially ruled out•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...