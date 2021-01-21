Griffin provided 17 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal across 39 minutes Wednesday in the Pistons' 123-115 overtime loss to the Hawks.

Griffin recovered well from a five-point outing Monday in Miami, notching his second-most points of the season and scoring with the kind of efficiency that he's typically been lacking. The former All-Star has clearly taken a back seat to Jerami Grant this season, and at this point, it's probably best for fantasy managers to recalibrate expectations for the 31-year-old. Aside from perhaps a modest bump in his field-goal percentage -- which currently sits at 39.2 percent -- Griffin's averages of 13.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.2 three-pointers per game all appear representative of what to expect from him moving forward.