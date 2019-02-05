Pistons' Blake Griffin: Showcases shooting efficiency

Griffin totaled 17 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and a block in 23 minutes Monday against Denver.

Griffin saw a reduction in minutes but still managed to post an effective final line in a 129-103 blowout victory. He shot a stellar 75.0 percent from the field and nailed his lone 3-point attempt on the night while also proving useful on the boards and as a facilitator. Although Griffin's shot percentage has dipped of late, fantasy owners have to be happy with his production elsewhere, as he's posting averages of 23.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists over his last five contests.