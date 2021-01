Griffin (rest) will not play in Monday's game against Milwaukee.

No surprise here after Griffin played 29 minutes in Sunday night's loss to the Celtics, finishing with 13 points, four assists and three boards. The Pistons will almost certainly continue to rest Griffin for one half of back-to-back sets for the duration of the season. Looking ahead, their next back-to-back arrives at the end of Week 5 (Jan. 15 and 16).