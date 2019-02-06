Pistons' Blake Griffin: Solid line in win

Griffin recorded 29 points (10-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight assists and six rebounds in 38 minutes Tuesday against New York.

Griffin posted yet another strong line Tuesday in what's amounting to his finest season in the league. While Griffin doesn't provide consistent defensive production, the only other problematic aspect of his game is his tendency to turn the ball over. He's added at least five turnovers in five of his past six games, to go along with averages of 24.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists.