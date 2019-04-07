Pistons' Blake Griffin: Starting Sunday

Griffin (knee) will start at power forward in Sunday's game against the Hornets, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Griffin was listed as probable heading into the day, so there was never much real concern that he would sit out the contest. The big man returned from a three-game absence with gusto in Friday's 123-110 loss to the Thunder, submitting 45 points (11-20 FG, 9-14 3Pt, 14-16 FT) to go with seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in 35 minutes.