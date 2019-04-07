Pistons' Blake Griffin: Starting Sunday
Griffin (knee) will start at power forward in Sunday's game against the Hornets, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Griffin was listed as probable heading into the day, so there was never much real concern that he would sit out the contest. The big man returned from a three-game absence with gusto in Friday's 123-110 loss to the Thunder, submitting 45 points (11-20 FG, 9-14 3Pt, 14-16 FT) to go with seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in 35 minutes.
More News
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...