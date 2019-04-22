Pistons' Blake Griffin: Status unclear for Game 4
Griffin (knee) is a game-time decision for Game 4 against the Bucks on Monday night, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Griffin remains listed as probable on Detroit's injury report, but head coach Dwane Casey stated that his superstar will be a true game-time call. He appears to be closer to questionable than probable at this point, and the Pistons will likely wait to see how he feels during pregame warmups to announce his availability.
