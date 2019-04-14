Pistons' Blake Griffin: Still questionable for Sunday
Griffin (knee) is still listed as questionable for Sunday's playoff contest against Milwaukee, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Griffin has been dealing with knee soreness for almost the past month and missed the key matchup against the Knicks on Wednesday. Griffin will presumably be a game-time call, but any news confirming his status for Sunday should surface relatively soon.
