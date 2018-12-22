Pistons' Blake Griffin: Strong effort in loss

Griffin scored a team-high 23 points (8-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT) while adding seven rebounds, five assists and a block in 37 minutes during Friday's 98-86 loss to the Hornets.

Despite his struggles from three-point range, Griffin still scored at least 20 points for the 11th time in his last 12 games, averaging 26.8 points, 7.7 boards, 5.3 assists and 2.2 threes over that stretch. The 29-year-old has missed only one game so far this season, and continued good health will keep him on pace for a career-best campaign.