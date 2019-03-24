Pistons' Blake Griffin: Strong game not enough

Griffin supplied 27 points (10-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes in the Pistons' 117-112 loss to the Trail Blazers on Saturday.

Griffin paced the Pistons in scoring on the night with his best shooting night since March 10. The All-Star forward had found the net on just four of 17 occasions versus the Suns in his most recent game on Thursday, so Saturday's resurgence was an especially welcome sight. Griffin has endured an up-and-down month offensively thus far, with Saturday's tally just his fourth of more than 20 points in his last eight games. However, his work in both rebounds and assists remains relatively steady albeit somewhat depressed, as evidenced by the respective 5.7 and 5.4 figures he sported in those categories coming into the game against Portland.