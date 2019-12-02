Pistons' Blake Griffin: Struggles from field

Griffin generated 10 points (4-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists and two rebounds in 22 minutes during Sunday's 132-98 win over the Spurs.

Griffin struggled with his shot and contributed a modest line in the blowout win. With a back-to-back set upcoming (Tuesday versus the Cavaliers, Wednesday versus the Bucks), fantasy owners will want to be sure Griffin is good to go heading into both of those.