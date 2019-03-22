Pistons' Blake Griffin: Struggles from the field in return
Griffin had 17 points (4-17 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 7-10 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds, one steal, and one block in 31 minutes during Thursday's 118-98 victory over the Suns.
Griffin returned after missing the Pistons last game due to rest. He was able to contribute across the board but finished 4-of-17 from the field including 2-of-11 from beyond the arc. Griffin's infatuation with the three-point shot has certainly impacted his efficiency, however, owners cannot really complain after what has been an impressive overall season. The Piston may think twice about resting Griffin again given their previous effort against the Cavaliers and he will hopefully be locked in for big minutes, starting with this weekend's back-to-back set.
More News
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.