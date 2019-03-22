Pistons' Blake Griffin: Struggles from the field in return

Griffin had 17 points (4-17 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 7-10 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds, one steal, and one block in 31 minutes during Thursday's 118-98 victory over the Suns.

Griffin returned after missing the Pistons last game due to rest. He was able to contribute across the board but finished 4-of-17 from the field including 2-of-11 from beyond the arc. Griffin's infatuation with the three-point shot has certainly impacted his efficiency, however, owners cannot really complain after what has been an impressive overall season. The Piston may think twice about resting Griffin again given their previous effort against the Cavaliers and he will hopefully be locked in for big minutes, starting with this weekend's back-to-back set.