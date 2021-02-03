Griffin recorded 11 points (4-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a steal across 29 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Jazz.

Griffin has had a few strong performances this season, but it has been a massively disappointing year for the veteran -- he has scored more than 15 points just four times throughout the campaign and has routinely struggled from the field while looking uncomfortable on both ends of the court. The Pistons might attempt to flip Griffin at the trade deadline, and a change of scenery might boost his value, but he's not doing enough to be valuable as a trade -- or fantasy -- asset of late.