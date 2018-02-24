Pistons' Blake Griffin: Struggles in Friday's loss
Griffin produced 17 points (5-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, one assist and six turnovers across 35 minutes during a 110-98 loss to the Celtics on Friday.
Griffin's recent struggles with his shot continued Friday as he managed just 17 points on 19 field goal attempts. The struggle continued a recent trend as he shot 40 percent or below from the field for the fourth time in the last five games. Griffin also has at least five turnovers in three straight games.
