Pistons' Blake Griffin: Struggles in win

Griffin was held to nine points (4-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and two steals in 29 minutes during Wednesday's win over Minnesota.

Griffin was held to his third-lowest point total of the season Wednesday, in what was a forgettable individual performance against the Timberwolves. Owners don't have too much reason for concern however, as Griffin's been a top-tier fantasy performer all-season and despite his woeful scoring production Wednesday still managed to post a solid complementary stat line.