Pistons' Blake Griffin: Struggles with shot in win over Heat
Griffin scored 16 points (6-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT) to go along with nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Saturday's 111-107 win over the Heat.
Griffin struggled from the field, and from down town in particular, but he rounded out his night by leading the team in assists while finishing second in rebounding. Despite facing two of the top defensive teams in the league since arriving in Detroit, Griffin has averaged a versatile 20 points, 9.5 rebounds and six assists in roughly 36 minutes per night. These numbers are all in line with his season averages, indicating that a similar level of fantasy production can be expected moving forward.
