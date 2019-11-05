Pistons' Blake Griffin: Takes part in 3-on-3 work

Griffin (hamstring) was spotted participating in 3-on-3 work during Tuesday's practice, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Griffin continues to prove that he's close to making his season debut, as he appeared to be moving well in practice, per Vincent Ellis of the Detroit Free Press. His next opportunity to take the court will come Wednesday against the Knicks, though his status remains murky at this time.

