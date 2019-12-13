Pistons' Blake Griffin: Terrible shooting night Thursday

Griffin had 10 points (3-16 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists and three rebounds in 30 minutes during Thursday's 122-111 loss to Dallas.

Griffin couldn't find the target Thursday, continuing what has been a poor season for the veteran. In terms of per-game value, Griffin is outside the top-240 in nine-category formats. He is shooting a disastrous 38 percent from the field, adding a mere 0.7 combined steals and blocks. He is not a drop in 12-team leagues but those with shares in Griffin may need to drastically adjust their aspirations.