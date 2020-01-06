Pistons' Blake Griffin: To consider season-ending surgery

Griffin (knee) will be evaluated by a specialist this week and is considering season-ending surgery, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Griffin is considering season-ending surgery on the same knee that was targeted in an offseason surgery and has continued to plague him throughout the season. The star forward has seen action in just 18 games and is averaging career-worsts in points, rebounds and field-goal percentage. Considering that Griffin's appointment won't come until later in the week, he can tentatively be considered out for Tuesday's tilt with Cleveland. In his absence, Sekou Doumbouya and Christian Wood should both continue to see expanded roles.