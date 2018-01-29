Pistons' Blake Griffin: Traded to Pistons

Griffin was traded to the Pistons on Monday in exchange for Tobias Harris, Avery Bradley, Boban Marjanovic, a first-round and a second-round draft pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Griffin's name had not been mentioned in trade rumors, but that did not stop the Clippers and Pistons from pulling off the big move. Griffin was the Clippers' No. 1 option on offense, and he will occupy the same role with his new squad. It remains to be seen if he will make his team debut in Detroit's next game Tuesday against Cleveland.