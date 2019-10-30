Pistons' Blake Griffin: Traveling with Pistons

Griffin (hamstring, knee) is traveling with the Pistons on their two-game road trip to Toronto and Chicago, Vincent Ellis of the Detroit Free Press reports.

There haven't been any updates regarding Griffin's recovery up to this point, but the fact that he's opting to travel with the team is a good sign. It's possible he plays Friday against the Bulls, but we'll have to wait until the official injury report comes out to see how the Pistons designate him.