Pistons' Blake Griffin: Trending in right direction

Griffin (knee) is expected to play Wednesday against the Raptors, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Griffin was held out of Monday's matchup with the Wizards due to a knee issue, though it doesn't appear to be a serious injury. He underwent an MRI on Sunday, and while the team didn't officially announce the findings of the test, it's a good sign that coach Dwane Casey is expecting the Oklahoma product back in time for Wednesday's clash. Confirmation on Griffin's availability likely won't come until closer to game time.

