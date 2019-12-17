Pistons' Blake Griffin: Trending in right direction
Griffin (knee) is expected to play Wednesday against the Raptors, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Griffin was held out of Monday's matchup with the Wizards due to a knee issue, though it doesn't appear to be a serious injury. He underwent an MRI on Sunday, and while the team didn't officially announce the findings of the test, it's a good sign that coach Dwane Casey is expecting the Oklahoma product back in time for Wednesday's clash. Confirmation on Griffin's availability likely won't come until closer to game time.
More News
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Ruled out Monday•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Gets MRI for knee•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Deemed questionable for Monday•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Exits with knee soreness•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Terrible shooting night Thursday•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Off-night against New Orleans•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...