Pistons' Blake Griffin: Triple-double in defeat
Griffin recorded 19 points (4-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 9-12 FT), 11 assists, 10 rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes in Monday's 107-104 loss to the Bucks.
Griffin got his first triple-double of the year Monday night, although it was anything but pretty. He struggled shooting the ball and committed 10 turnovers on the night, by far his most in a game this year. He will need to work out the errors and involve his teammates more for better success going forward.
