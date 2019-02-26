Pistons' Blake Griffin: Triple-doubles in win

Griffin totaled 20 points (6-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-8 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and a steal across 35 minutes in the Pistons' win over the Pacers on Monday.

Griffin recorded his second triple-double of the season in Monday's tight win over the Pacers. Griffin shot just 33.3 percent from the floor but drained half of his 10 three-pointers - his second most makes in a game this season. Griffin's ability to pass to teammates and rebound the ball coupled with his scoring prowess make him a steady fantasy option with a high ceiling.