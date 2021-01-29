Griffin notched 23 points (8-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and six assists across 35 minutes in Thursday's win over the Lakers.

Griffin has been held to a secondary role this season, but he exploded for 23 points Thursday -- this was his second-best scoring output of the campaign, and it was also the first time he reached the 20-point mark since his Dec. 26 appearance against the Cavaliers. Griffin has scored more than 15 points in just two of his last five appearances, but this performance should undoubtedly boost his confidence -- as well as the one of the fantasy managers that drafted him -- moving forward.