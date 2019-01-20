Pistons' Blake Griffin: Turns in third 30-plus-point game

Griffin finished with 38 points (12-23 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 13-15 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three steals across 38 minutes Saturday in the Pistons' 103-101 loss to the Kings.

With frontcourt mate Andre Drummond (concussion) sidelined, Griffin benefited from a sizable uptick in usage, with his 39.9 percent mark representing an increase of 10 percentage points from his season-long average. It's uncertain if Drummond will clear the concussion protocol in advance of Monday's favorable matchup with the Wizards, making Griffin someone to consider in daily lineups in the event the center is unable to suit up for that contest.