Pistons' Blake Griffin: Undergoes successful surgery

Griffin underwent a successful arthroscopic procedure on his left knee Wednesday, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Griffin had surgery to repair damage in his left knee that hampered him throughout the end of the regular season and into the playoffs. Although he finished out the Piston's first-round series with two solid performances, he missed the first two games and was limited by pain while on the court. With an entire summer to recover, there's no reason to expect Griffin to not be ready for the 2019-20 season