Pistons' Blake Griffin: Undergoes successful surgery
Griffin underwent a successful arthroscopic procedure on his left knee Wednesday, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Griffin had surgery to repair damage in his left knee that hampered him throughout the end of the regular season and into the playoffs. Although he finished out the Piston's first-round series with two solid performances, he missed the first two games and was limited by pain while on the court. With an entire summer to recover, there's no reason to expect Griffin to not be ready for the 2019-20 season
More News
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Scores 22 points in loss•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Will play Monday•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Status unclear for Game 4•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Probable for Game 4•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Leads the Pistons with 27 points•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Cleared to play Saturday•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...