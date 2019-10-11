Pistons' Blake Griffin: Unlikely to play Friday
Griffin isn't expected to play in Friday's preseason game against the Cavaliers due to rest purposes, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Griffin logged 27 minutes in Wednesday's preseason matchup with Dallas, so he'll likely sit out of Friday's matchup in an effort to ensure he's well-rested for the regular season. Joe Johnson is expected to see more minutes as a result.
More News
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Plays 27 minutes in preseason win•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Goes through practice Thursday•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Misses first practice with illness•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Cleared for camp•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Likely to rest more in 2019-20•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Increasing activity•
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
2019 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.