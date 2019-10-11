Pistons' Blake Griffin: Unlikely to play Friday

Griffin isn't expected to play in Friday's preseason game against the Cavaliers due to rest purposes, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Griffin logged 27 minutes in Wednesday's preseason matchup with Dallas, so he'll likely sit out of Friday's matchup in an effort to ensure he's well-rested for the regular season. Joe Johnson is expected to see more minutes as a result.

