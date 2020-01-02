Pistons' Blake Griffin: Unlikely to play Thursday
Griffin (knee) is considered doubtful for Thursday's game against the Clippers.
Griffin is likely to miss his second straight game as he continues to nurse a sore left knee. Christian Wood and Thon Maker should continue seeing increased work, especially with Markieff Morris (foot) also sidelined.
