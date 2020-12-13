Pistons coach Dwane Casey intimated Sunday that he won't rest his veterans during the preseason, Omari Sankofa of the Detroit Free Press reports.

When asked about the possibility, Casey noted that the Pistons haven't played since March and need as many reps as possible -- especially after an offseason that brought a number of new pieces. In the Pistons' preseason opener Friday night, Griffin started at power forward and played 22 minutes, finishing with nine points, seven rebounds and five assists. The veteran has dealt with a number of high-profile injuries over the course of his career, and he'll look to bounce back after appearing in just 18 games last season. Prior to Friday, Griffin had not played in an NBA game since Dec. 28 of 2019.