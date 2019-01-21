Pistons' Blake Griffin: Valiant effort in defeat
Griffin had 29 points (9-16 FG, 4-7 3PT, 7-11 FT), nine rebounds and four assists in Monday's loss to the Wizards.
Playing without Andre Drummond, Detroit leaned even more heavily on Griffin, who was one of only two players (Reggie Bullock) to score in double-figures. Griffin saw a team-high 36 minutes and accounted for 11 of Detroit's 18 free throw tries.
