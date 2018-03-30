Pistons' Blake Griffin: Will be reevaluated in a week
Griffin (ankle) has been diagnosed with a bone bruise on his right ankle and will be reevaluated in a week, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
Griffin sustained the injury earlier in the week, and it kept him out of Thursday's win over the Wizards. Given the timetable, Griffin will miss at least three additional contests, with his earliest possible return coming next Friday (April 6) versus Dallas. Expect Anthony Tolliver, who started in Griffin's place Thursday, to pick up increased minutes, while Henry Ellenson (16 minutes Thursday) and Eric Moreland (10 minutes) could see more time off the bench.
