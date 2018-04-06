Griffin (ankle) will not play Friday against the Mavericks, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

Griffin is nursing a bone bruise on his right ankle, and while he hopes to return before the end of the season, coach Stan Van Gundy admitted that it's essentially a 50/50 proposition. Consider Griffin questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Grizzlies in Memphis, as well as Monday's home game against Toronto.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories