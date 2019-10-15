Pistons' Blake Griffin: Will not play Tuesday
Griffin did not travel with the Pistons for their matchup with the 76ers on Tuesday due to hamstring soreness, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
The Pistons have back-to-back games Tuesday and Wednesday to close out the preseason, and with Griffin not traveling to Philadelphia, it wouldn't be a surprise if he didn't make the trip to Charlotte on Wednesday either. The team, however, has not officially ruled him out for the second game. For now, Christian Wood, Thon Maker and Joe Johnson should both be in line for extended roles Tuesday in Griffin's absence.
