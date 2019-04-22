Pistons' Blake Griffin: Will play Monday

Griffin (knee) will play in Game 4 Monday against the Bucks, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Griffin came into Monday listed as probable, however it seems as though he will give it a go. He missed the first two games of the series as he dealt with a sore knee, however returned in Game 3 to play 31 minutes. With him being active, it's likely he will remain in the starting five and see 30+ minutes.

