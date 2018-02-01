Pistons' Blake Griffin: Will play, start Thursday
Griffin will play and start at power forward in Thursday's matchup with the Grizzlies, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.
Griffin, who was traded to the Pistons earlier this week, is set to make his debut in Detroit and will instantly join the starting five despite having limited opportunities to get integrated with his new team. Griffin is expected to instantly jump in as the Pistons' top option offensively, which should be similar to his previous role in Los Angeles. Of course, Griffin will likely need some time to become familiar with his new teammates, so there's certainly a chance he has some minor struggles over the next few games while adjusting. That said, it doesn't sound like he'll be on any sort of restrictions and his inclusion in the top unit is further evidence that coach Stan Van Gundy has full trust in the All-Star. In the corresponding move, Anthony Tolliver will head back to a bench role.
More News
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Could debut Thursday•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Won't make debut Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Traded to Pistons•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Big double-double in Sunday's win•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Quiet in victory•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Struggles with shot in loss to Celtics•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...