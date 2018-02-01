Griffin will play and start at power forward in Thursday's matchup with the Grizzlies, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.

Griffin, who was traded to the Pistons earlier this week, is set to make his debut in Detroit and will instantly join the starting five despite having limited opportunities to get integrated with his new team. Griffin is expected to instantly jump in as the Pistons' top option offensively, which should be similar to his previous role in Los Angeles. Of course, Griffin will likely need some time to become familiar with his new teammates, so there's certainly a chance he has some minor struggles over the next few games while adjusting. That said, it doesn't sound like he'll be on any sort of restrictions and his inclusion in the top unit is further evidence that coach Stan Van Gundy has full trust in the All-Star. In the corresponding move, Anthony Tolliver will head back to a bench role.