Pistons' Blake Griffin: Will play Wednesday
Griffin (illness) will play and start in Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Griffin came into the game as probable, so it's no surprise that he's good to go. There are no indications that Griffin will be limited by the illness, and should be in line to play his usual workload.
