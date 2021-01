Griffin (concussion) will return for Sunday's game against the Celtics, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Griffin will return to the lineup after suffering a concussion on Dec. 29 and only missing one game. The 31-year-old's return will likely mean slightly decreased roles for Jerami Grant and Sekou Doumbouya. Griffin is averaging 16.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 3.3 triples and 1.3 steals per game through three contests so far this year.